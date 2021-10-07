WLOX Careers
‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings Gulfport officers, community together

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There was a big police presence in downtown Gulfport Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t a crime scene the officers were gathered around. Instead, it was a hot cup of joe.

It was National Coffee with a Cop Day so Gulfport police officers spent the morning gathered at Boozer’s Brew and a Cafe Too to enjoy java and conversation.

This event is all about creating a comfortable atmosphere so that residents can discuss issues that could help them as well as help the department do its job better.

“I’m not the smartest person in the room, and I learned when I became chief to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you. And we have a brilliant community, a lot of brilliant minds in this community,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle. “People coming out and just having these interactions, saying, ‘What about this?’ and ‘What about that? - it may pop off an idea that we’re able to use in the future in the police department to make this city better.”

The Gulfport Police Department has been participating in “Coffee with a Cop” for about four years now.

D’Iberville also started their morning off with coffee in the community, meeting residents at Whataburger to mingle and socialize.

Officers say they’re thankful for events like this because it helps strengthen their trust and relationships in the city.

