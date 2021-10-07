Bernard Blackwell, MS-AL All-Star Game rosters announced
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Both the Bernard Blackwell North-South all-star game and Mississippi-Alabama all-star game rosters were released Wednesday, with no shortage of South Mississippi stars. Here’s how the rosters look.
Mississippi-Alabama:
-TE Colten Deshazo (D’Iberville)
-WR Larry Simmons (Moss Point)
-OL Bryson Hurst (Gautier)
-DL R.J. Moss (Biloxi)
-LB Khalid Moore (Poplarville)
-DB Marquez Dortch (George County)
-K Gabe Showalter (St. Martin)
-DC John Archie (Gulfport)
Bernard Blackwell North-South (South roster):
-QB Ashton Hollins (George County)
-RB Carlos Brown (Stone)
-RB David Humphries (Ocean Springs)
-WR Isaiah Atkins (Harrison Central)
-OL Breland Curry (Moss Point)
-OL Robert Cook (D’Iberville)
-OL Conner Davis (Poplarville)
-DE Kam Williams (D’Iberville)
-DE Ahmad Harmon (Poplarville)
-LB Raymond Collins (Harrison Central)
-LB Luke Holland (West Harrison)
-ATH Trent Howell (George County)
-LS Brandin Talley (St. Martin)
-Assistant coach Katlan French (Biloxi)
-Assistant coach Quincy Patrick (West Harrison)
