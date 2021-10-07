WLOX Careers
Bernard Blackwell, MS-AL All-Star Game rosters announced

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Both the Bernard Blackwell North-South all-star game and Mississippi-Alabama all-star game rosters were released Wednesday, with no shortage of South Mississippi stars. Here’s how the rosters look.

Mississippi-Alabama:

-TE Colten Deshazo (D’Iberville)

-WR Larry Simmons (Moss Point)

-OL Bryson Hurst (Gautier)

-DL R.J. Moss (Biloxi)

-LB Khalid Moore (Poplarville)

-DB Marquez Dortch (George County)

-K Gabe Showalter (St. Martin)

-DC John Archie (Gulfport)

Bernard Blackwell North-South (South roster):

-QB Ashton Hollins (George County)

-RB Carlos Brown (Stone)

-RB David Humphries (Ocean Springs)

-WR Isaiah Atkins (Harrison Central)

-OL Breland Curry (Moss Point)

-OL Robert Cook (D’Iberville)

-OL Conner Davis (Poplarville)

-DE Kam Williams (D’Iberville)

-DE Ahmad Harmon (Poplarville)

-LB Raymond Collins (Harrison Central)

-LB Luke Holland (West Harrison)

-ATH Trent Howell (George County)

-LS Brandin Talley (St. Martin)

-Assistant coach Katlan French (Biloxi)

-Assistant coach Quincy Patrick (West Harrison)

