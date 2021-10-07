WLOX Careers
1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 141 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Thursday
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 141 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (62), Jackson County (33), Pearl River County (21), Hancock County (12), Stone County (7), and George County (6).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George485279689
Hancock76581257215
Harrison33,79052153177
Jackson24,15636528341
Pearl River935723621042
Stone3560648714

Statewide, 10 deaths were reported on Thursday. Of those, six occurred between Oct. 1-5. but none of those were in the six lower counties. An additional four deaths that occurred between Sept. 6-29 were identified through death certificate reports. All four of those were in South Mississippi with three in Harrison County and one in Pearl River County.

As of Oct. 6 at 3pm, there have been a total of 493,670 cases and 9,778 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 5, there were 397 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 148 were in the ICU and 92 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

