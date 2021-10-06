WLOX Careers
Work set to begin in D’Iberville after rain continues to cause flooding for residents

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Flooding relief is on the way for two D’Iberville neighborhoods, say city officials.

For the third time in just over a month, rainstorm caused flooding for some homes in the Riverwalk and River’s Edge subdivisions of Lamey Bridge Road.

Several homes flooded in the days right after Hurricane Ida as the river crested. Just over two weeks later, heavy rains again left the streets flooded. Then, an estimated 5-6 inches of rain at the beginning of this week left many homes with water once again.

On Woodland Circle, one part of the road is completely washed out, making it difficult for residents to get through. City officials have acknowledged the issue and say they have hired a contractor to repair the washed-out road.

City Manager Clay Jones also acknowledged that the amount of water in the area is a concern

“That’s a concern, as well. I mean, there’s a lot of water flowing through there and I don’t know the answer to it, to be honest with you, other than to just make sure it’s safe to get down that road,” Jones said.

Jones also said that the developer of River’s Edge had equipment staged to begin work Wednesday on a failing drainage basin that has flooded that neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

