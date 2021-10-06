WLOX Careers
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

T'Kia Bevily
T'Kia Bevily(Claiborne County SO)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman previously convicted for the killing of her stepdaughter is out on a $1 million bond as she awaits a new trial.

In January, a judge found T’kia Bevily guilty of capital murder and sentenced her to life in prison for the 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Investigators said Jurayah’s cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

However, on September 7, Claiborne County Circuit Judge Tomika Irving granted T’kia Bevily a new trial after the court learned that one juror was likely related to Smith.

Court records show that the juror was the victim’s great uncle, even though he did not reveal that fact during jury questioning.

“To prevent even an appearance of impropriety or unfairness, a new trial is required,” Judge Irving wrote.

Here are the conditions of Bevily’s bond:

  • The Defendant shall appear in court, when required, and comply with all orders of the Court
  • The Defendant shall not move from Warren County, Mississippi
  • The Defendant shall promptly notify the Court of any change of address within Warren County, Mississippi
  • The Defendant shall commit no crime
  • The Defendant shall wear an ankle monitor, and pay the costs for said monitoring
  • The Defendant shall not be around any children under the age of (18) eighteen, other than her own
  • The Defendant shall be at home every night by 6:00 p.m., not leaving home until 6:00 a.m., with the exception of verified employment

Morris Bevily, Jurayah’s father, was also charged with murder in 2019.

His case has not gone to trial.

The new trial for T’kia Bevily is set for May 2, 2022 in Claiborne County.

