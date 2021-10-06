‘We cannot and will not remain silent’: Gaming executives speak out regarding recent turmoil on tourism board

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Representatives from the gaming industry are now weighing in on the recent turmoil regarding the Coast’s tourism board.

Gulf Coast gaming executives released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for not only a preservation of a regional-based approach to tourism but also expressing a desire to have more input regarding coastal tourism.

“Many casino executives have engaged in thoughtful and constructive discussion with Harrison County tourism commissioners, and the broader business community has engaged in direct discussion with Harrison County Supervisors to voice our shared concern,” the letter read. “However, despite our efforts, our concerns and suggestions have been disregard or ignored, and countered with threats to end the One Coast regional cooperation on tourism.”

Comments made at Monday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting support this claim, with one supervisor saying “What’s going to happen is one day the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County is going to make a motion to get out of it and do our own business.”

Currently, the three-county commission has nine Harrison County members and three each from Jackson and Hancock counties. Several supervisors told WLOX News off-camera that they feel Harrison County should remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to the tourism board.

“We cannot and will not remain silent in the face of threats to destroy the regional efforts and partnerships we’ve worked diligently to develop in recent years,” the letter read.

Struggles have been brewing in the commission since this past summer and came to a head after Milton Segarra’s resignation as CEO. After that, three other members of the tourism board followed suit. From Jackson County, Carla Todd and Clay Wagner resigned. Mark Henderson resigned from Hancock County.

While the current president of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners has said that a unified board and a “One Coast” concept is still her goal, casino executives are now saying they want to be part of the discussions going forward.

“We have a fiduciary responsibility to our employees, shareholders, and guests to ensure those funds are managed effectively within an operationally secure framework that benefits from a regional approach, shared responsibilities, and shared oversight,” the letter read. “Therefore, we the undersigned call on elected officials in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties to partner with our industry to identify a path forward as Coastal Mississippi. We further pledge our collective attention and engagement in the discussions surrounding the future of the agency’s structure and governance.”

