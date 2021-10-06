WLOX Careers
Waveland names new fire chief

Thomas Carver, who has been serving as interim fire chief, was appointed to the position full...
Thomas Carver, who has been serving as interim fire chief, was appointed to the position full time by the Waveland Board of Aldermen at Tuesday night’s meeting.(Waveland Fire Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland officially has a new fire chief. Thomas Carver, who has been serving as interim fire chief, was appointed to the position full time by the Board of Aldermen at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Since 2014, Carver has served as the assistant fire chief. He’s been with the department since June 1996.

He takes over for Tony Mallini, who recently retired after a 27-year career with the Waveland Fire Department.

