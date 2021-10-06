Waveland names new fire chief

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland officially has a new fire chief. Thomas Carver, who has been serving as interim fire chief, was appointed to the position full time by the Board of Aldermen at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Since 2014, Carver has served as the assistant fire chief. He’s been with the department since June 1996.

He takes over for Tony Mallini, who recently retired after a 27-year career with the Waveland Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.