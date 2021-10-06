WATCH: Ariana Grande handpicks Brandon sisters on ‘The Voice’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The bond between three Brandon sisters just got closer.

Chelsea Cooper, Kyla Keller, and Kaitlynn Keller, known as KCK3 advanced past the blind auditors on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s hit show, ‘The Voice’.

Their song selection is what wowed celebrity coach and multi-platinum recording superstar, Ariana Grande.

The stage lights came up revealing the trio who began harmonizing Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The camera immediately caught Grande’s priceless reaction holding her cheeks and dropping her jaw.

Seconds later Grande screamed in excitement and slammed the buzzer whipping her chair around to watch the sister’s performance.

Chelsea, Kyla, and Kaitlynn come from a long line of sibling singing groups.

Their grandfather was in a sibling quartet and their father sang in a group with his brothers too.

The sisters started singing In 2017 and won first place at two local talent shows.

In 2019, they followed in their family’s footsteps and became the 3rd generation to perform at the annual Bay Fest in Mississippi.

“Just three sisters who love to sing,” is how KCK3 describes themselves.

“I think there’s an obvious reason why none of us turned around,” celebrity coach and singer Kelly Clarkson said after the song ended.

“It’s the kindest thing y’all have ever done for me,” Grande said to the other judges. “What is your group name? Where are you (from)? Tell me everything about yourselves, now!” Grande said passionately to the trio.

Hours after their newfound national fame, the KCK3 tweeted, “Ahhhhh this is such a dream!!! Thank you @NBCTheVoice and thank you to our coach @ArianaGrande words can’t describe how grateful we are!!!”

Congratulations ladies!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.