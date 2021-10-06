Tyson to invest $61M, add jobs at Vicksburg plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods is investing millions of dollars and adding jobs to its Vicksburg plant.

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced the plan Wednesday, which includes the company investing $61 million into Vicksburg.

The expansion will also create 50 new jobs. They currently employ around 500 people at their Vicksburg facility.

The expansion will allow the company to produce more chicken products on top of the work they already do.

“For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County,” Governor Tate Reeves said. The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by next summer.

