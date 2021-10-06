TRAFFIC ALERT: Busted sewer line closes Long Beach intersection

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Long Beach might have to take some alternate routes around town Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection at Cleveland Avenue and Railroad Street is shut down after a sewer line was hit. The area will be closed for several hours.

City officials also report a busted water line at Cleveland Avenue and 5th Street.

Please use alternate routes when traveling in these areas.

Attention Citizens we are having to shut down the intersection at Cleveland Avenue and Railroad Street. It will be down... Posted by City of Long Beach - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.