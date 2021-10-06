TRAFFIC ALERT: Busted sewer line closes Long Beach intersection
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Long Beach might have to take some alternate routes around town Wednesday afternoon.
The intersection at Cleveland Avenue and Railroad Street is shut down after a sewer line was hit. The area will be closed for several hours.
City officials also report a busted water line at Cleveland Avenue and 5th Street.
Please use alternate routes when traveling in these areas.
