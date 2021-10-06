WLOX Careers
Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine debuts at Cruisin’ the Coast Biloxi Block Party

By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Among the thousands of classic cars at Cruisin’ the Coast, some stand out more than others.

At Biloxi’s Block Party, there was a new entry into the fray, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine. Jeff and Danielle Kent brought over their 1968 Dodge A-100 from New Orleans for this year’s event.

“I was about to turn 40 and I started doing research on the Mystery Machine because I wanted to make true and accurate to the cartoon,” Danielle said. “I found it in Michigan and we had it trailered down here. I’ve always loved Scooby-Doo and when I moved to New Orleans, I asked my husband, ‘which room is the Scooby-Doo room?’ He told me we had a shed.”

Danielle said they even handed out Scooby-Snacks to the kids who came by to look at the car. The van even has sound effects built into the dashboard at the push of a button.

They say they were figuring out the interior when they ran into a guy named Voodoo Mike.

“We took our van in to get re-wired. I came back and he had the dashboard painted, and I said ‘Mike, what are you doing man?’ he said, ‘I love your vision and I have to help you.’ So if it wasn’t for Voodoo Mike, we wouldn’t have this done. He had a guy come out of retirement to do the upholstery work,” said Danielle.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

