Patchy morning fog. Mild morning. Warm afternoon.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
For Wednesday, plan on a mix of sunshine and clouds. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning. Temperature are starting off slightly warmer than normal for early October in the mild 60s and 70s. But, it will warm to the lower to mid 80s which is close to normal for early October. Just like yesterday there should be little to no rain today but a stray thunderstorm can’t completely be ruled out mainly near the Mississippi-Alabama line. High pressure will gradually move into our region for the rest of the week, keeping our weather mainly fair and rain-free. This should continue into the weekend too. The tropics are currently quiet with no systems in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. There is one disturbance near the Bahamas headed to North Carolina that has a low chance to develop. There will be no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast through this weekend according to the National Hurricane Center. And there will be no tropical threats in the Gulf at all through October 15 according to long-range computer models.

