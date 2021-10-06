Pascagoula first city to utilize new law to improve conditions at cemetery

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula cemetery will hopefully be on the mend now that the city is getting involved.

City council members voted Tuesday to deem Jackson County Memorial Park a nuisance after years of complaints by people with loved ones laid to rest there. Earlier this year, those complaints helped push legislators to act by passing the Perpetual Care Cemetery Bill.

The new law, which went into effect on July 1, allows counties and municipalities to recover money for upkeep and repairs to cemeteries directly from funds held in the cemeteries’ trust accounts. This will help local governments cover the costs of stepping in to maintain the properties in lieu of absent or delinquent owners.

The absence of the owner’s oversight in caring for the Pascagoula cemetery has long been a concern. For several years, the memorial park has been overlooked, said Marmion Dambrino of Pascagoula.

“Headstones that are sinking. It’s the roads that a hearse can’t get through,” said Dambrino. “It’s the drainage, the drainage - that issue must be addressed.”

Dambrino is one of a few dozen people who have joined together to see that the final resting place of their family members gets the attention it deserves and that was paid for when burial plots were purchased.

Now that the city council has deemed the cemetery a nuisance, long awaited help is on the way.

The Perpetual Care Cemetery Bill was written by Sen. Jeremy England and received assistance from Secretary of State Michael Watson. Both officials are from Pascagoula.

By declaring the cemetery a nuisance, that allows Pascagoula to now receive help from the Secretary of State’s office to ensure that maintenance and repairs are done at the memorial park.

“They’ll be able to get their funds from the Secretary of State’s office directly from the cemetery’s trust fund,” said England.

The Perpetual Care Cemetery Bill is the first city making use of the new law, said England.

“This community got together. They reached out to me, we were able to draft a bill working with the Secretary of State’s Office, and they worked very hard to push this legislation,” said England. “It’s something that’s very important to them and, in my opinion, this goes directly to the character of the state of Mississippi. We don’t bury our loved ones and forget about them.”

Those with loved ones buried at Jackson County Memorial Oark are thankful to see action being taken. Dambrino says it’s a movement that she has long been waiting for.

“It elating, it’s elating, it really is,” said Dambrino. “Everyone who’s here tonight, they want to see this. They’ve been wanting this. It’s a great thing.”

England says the same action can be taken to repair poorly maintained perpetual care cemeteries across the Magnolia State.

“They could reach out to their city council, or their board of supervisors, ask them to do the work,” said England. “Then, those folks - that municipality or that county - can be reimbursed directly from the cemetery trust fund.”

The poor conditions at Jackson County Memorial Park date back to at least 2014, when the cemetery changed ownership. Since that time, many family members have reported unfinished grave sites, headstones sinking into the ground, and upended remains put in the wrong place.

