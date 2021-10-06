More sunshine expected this afternoon

Despite a foggy morning, the afternoon looks great! We’ll see more sunshine today, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible, but many of us will stay completely dry. Tonight will be dry and mild. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We’ll continue to warm up into the mid to upper 80s Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will stay slim to none. Morning lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance near the Bahamas that has a very low chance for development. Even if it develops, it is not a threat to the Gulf. There are currently no other tropical threats to the Gulf.

