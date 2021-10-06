Mitch Longo named Double-A South Player of the Month

BILOXI, Miss. (Shuckers) - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Mitch Longo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for September as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was also named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the final week of the season.

During the month, Longo slashed .400/.413/.889/1.302 in 11 games with three doubles, two triples, five home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases. He led the league during the month of September in total bases (40), triples, slugging percentage and OPS and was second in the league in average, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases.

Overall, Longo appeared in 75 games with Biloxi in 2021 and led all qualified batters on the team with a .308 batting average. He also led the Shuckers in total bases (137), runs scored (47) and stolen bases with 18 steals in 20 attempts. Additionally, he finished tied for the team lead in doubles with 15 and triples with four.

This is the first monthly honor of the 2021 season for the Shuckers and the fourth Player of the Month honor in franchise history, joining Weston Wilson in April of 2019, Corey Ray in July of 2018, and Brandon Woodruff in July of 2016. It’s the sixth monthly league award in franchise history, with Jon Olczak claiming Relief Pitcher of the Month in May of 2018 and Nate Griep taking home Relief Pitcher of the Month for May of 2019.

