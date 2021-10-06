Fire lights up the sky at Cruisin’ the Coast’s flame-throwing contest

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The flame-throwing contest is one of the most anticipated events during Cruisin’ the Coast, bringing the heat to the thousands of people who attend each year.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the event roared back to action Tuesday night at Islandview Casino in Gulfport, lighting up the sky and putting a show on for the crowd.

The Flame Throwing Contest is one of the most anticipated events of Cruisin' the Coast. (WLOX)

“This last year, we didn’t have this. I am glad they brought this back,” screamed one attendee over the flames.

Screams and cheers could be heard as cars revved their engines and spit flames.

— Tristan Ruppert (@TristanRuppert) October 6, 2021

“When the flames go in the air and the people start cheering, it is a feeling inside your heart that you can never get rid of and you’ll never forget,” said Norman Laster.

It’s an event that brings people of all ages out, leaving them staring in amazement.

A toddler stares in amazement at the flames at Cruisin' the Coast's 2021 Flame-Throwing Contest. (WLOX)

For those behind the wheel of the car, however, it can be a little stressful.

“I am thinking the whole thing through and wondering if I am going to come out alive,” said one cruiser who affectionately nicknamed Grumpy. “I have no idea what is going on around me. I am feeling the gauges and timing the buttons and stuff. As far as the crowd, I have no clue but when you step out afterwards, you can tell it went okay.”

Nearly 9,000 cars have registered so far for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast, with people coming from 45 states and even Canada. The flame-throwing contest is one of several events that draws them to South Mississippi each year, even causing some to stay permanently.

“We have literally moved down here and been doing it every year,” said Erica Newton. “We bring our children here, we love it.”

Cruisin’ the Coast continues Wednesday with Biloxi’s downtown block party from 8am to 3pm. Several other Cruisin’ events are also happening throughout the Gulf Coast.

