Cruisin’ the Coast sets new record with more than 8,700 vintage rides registered

As of Tuesday night, a total of 8,727 vehicles have registered to participate in Cruisin’ the Coast.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Only three days into Cruisin’ the Coast and event planners say it’s already been a record-breaking year for the annual car show.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 8,727 vehicles have registered to participate in Cruisin’ the Coast. That’s nearly 500 cars more than registered in 2019 when the weeklong block party saw a record high of 8,260 vintage vehicles.

Hundreds of cars lined up in downtown early Wednesday morning ahead of the Biloxi Block Party....
Hundreds of cars lined up in downtown early Wednesday morning ahead of the Biloxi Block Party. It's one of the biggest events of the weeklong classic car show.(WLOX)

With registration open until Saturday, the numbers are expected to continue increasing, possibly even topping 9,000 vehicles.

Before dawn Wednesday, more than a hundred classic cars were lined up ahead of the Biloxi Block Party. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to be downtown for the popular event, which runs until 3pm. After that, the Beau Rivage will host its official Cruisin’ event from 6-10pm.

Cruisin' the Coast has set a new record with more than 8,700 cars registered so far just three...
Cruisin' the Coast has set a new record with more than 8,700 cars registered so far just three days into the event.(WLOX)

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

