Casino with KISS connection still in planning stages

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The tunes of “Rock and Roll All Nite” could be heard echoing inside the Coast Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Fans flocked inside the coliseum to see legendary rock band KISS perform as part of their End of the Road tour.

Also in the crowd was developer Tom Moore, who said he’s working with KISS to bring Rock N’ Brews Casino to the old Margaritaville site in Biloxi. The Rock N’ Brews concept was founded by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

The project took a setback last year for the pandemic, but now, according to Moore, plans are on the fast track once again.

“Working with the team here that represents them (KISS), I see the music part of them, but there is a good business side with them too, and they’re bringing something unique to the Coast,” Moore said. “Not only do they like what the Coast offers, especially with the new gaming numbers we’re seeing, they just love the heritage we have and feel they can produce more with their company here.”

Moore expects a timeline of when the casino project will move forward to be released soon.

Right now Rock N’ Brews has 22 restaurant locations.

