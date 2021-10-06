Business picks up for Halloween stores in Ocean Springs as holiday approaches

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Time is winding down to get costumes, candy, and décor. We’re just 25 days away from Halloween and stores are starting to see items leave the shelves fast.

Animatronics have their spooky sayings memorized leading up to Halloween night. While they’re prepared, it’s best to say those who celebrate are too.

“We can’t keep anything on the shelf,” said Ocean Springs Halloween Spirit store owner Jason Draper.

Draper said preparations start in August and the first thing to go is décor.

“Spiders, animatronics, anything to decorate the house is moving fast,” Draper said.

“Mama, I want to be Paw Patrol,” said a young toddler.

Parents said like any other holiday, it’s fun to see the excitement grow within their kids.

“It’s fun,” Jeremy Noffke. “I got two older kids who have been all the way through it and they’re a little too cool for Halloween not but they’re teenagers,” said Noffke. “But it’s fun with this one, I get to relive all of it again.”

Draper said the store receives up to 500 carts of shipment each week to keep up with the high demand of customers. That’s why parents like Jeremy and Katherine said it’s best to buy everything early.

“I definitely wouldn’t wait until the last minute because lots of stores are actually running out of Halloween stuff because we go to the different stores and we at all the Halloween stuff,” said Katherine Acosta. “My son gets really excited, so I know to get too early.”

Draper said since the pandemic, anything coming from China has been slow in shipment but they’re working to keep shelves stocked.

Spirit Halloween will stay open in Ocean Springs until November 2 and after Halloween, items are sold at a discounted price.

