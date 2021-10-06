WLOX Careers
834 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 170 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Wednesday
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 834 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 170 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Jackson County (61), Harrison County (42), Pearl River County (35), George County (17), Hancock County (14), and Stone County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George484679689
Hancock76461257215
Harrison33,72851853177
Jackson24,12336528341
Pearl River933623521042
Stone3553648714

Statewide, 19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, all of which occurred between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4. In the six lower counties, new deaths were reported in George County (2), Hancock County (1), and Stone County (1).

As of Oct. 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 492,558 cases and 9,768 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 4, there were 431 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 168 were in the ICU and 114 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

