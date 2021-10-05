Will Rogers earns SEC co-offensive player of the week honors
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named co-offensive player of the week in the SEC, alongside Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Alabama running back Brian Robinson.
Rogers threw for 408 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He’s now thrown for three touchdowns in four of five games played.
He was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week as well, a national award given to a select number of quarterbacks each week.
