Will Rogers earns SEC co-offensive player of the week honors

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Associated Press)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named co-offensive player of the week in the SEC, alongside Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Alabama running back Brian Robinson.

Rogers threw for 408 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He’s now thrown for three touchdowns in four of five games played.

He was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week as well, a national award given to a select number of quarterbacks each week.

