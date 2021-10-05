WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later

‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later
‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later(Facebook/Francesca Senior)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog that had been missing for five years has finally been reunited with her owner!

As told in a Facebook post by Francesca Senior, when she first met her now-husband Derek, he had a dog named Darby who he had adopted at an animal shelter in Oxford.

“She was obsessed with him and happy to go everywhere with him, including the golf course, sitting in the cart keeping him company,” Senior wrote.

Then about a year after the couple moved to Jackson, Darby was stolen out of their backyard. Francesca and Derek were home at the time and had opened the door for all four of their dogs to play outside.

Within 15 minutes, Darby, then 5 years old, was gone.

For the next year, the couple put up missing posters and “searched everywhere.”

In September of this year, five years after Darby vanished, Derek received a call from Crooked Creek Animal Hospital in Pelahatchie.

According to Senior, someone noticed Darby wandering by a highway 22 miles from Jackson.

Thankfully, Darby was microchipped and the animal hospital saw that she had been reported missing.

“Thank goodness for microchips!!” Senior concluded. “Thank you to the Crooked Creek Vet office for calling us!! We are so happy Darby is home!!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
Oceanography company uses its Sail Drone to intercept Category 4 storm, Hurricane Sam.
Ocean drone intercepts Cat 4 hurricane for 1st time
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children

Latest News

Harrison County workers Pat Jefferson and Greg Tisdale were presented proclamations of thanks...
Harrison County employees hailed as heroes after saving man’s life
Antique cars line up ahead of the annual Cruisin' the Coast parade in Long Beach.
Annual Cruisin’ the Coast parade in Long Beach draws hundreds of classic cars
Today looks a lot better than yesterday. Some of us may see no rain at all on Tuesday. But,...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The actions of two Harrison County road workers are being credited with saving a person’s life...
Harrison County workers hailed as heroes after saving man’s life
Hundreds of classic cars flooded the city for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast parade. Drivers...
Annual Cruisin’ the Coast parade in Long Beach draws hundreds of classic cars