WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags.

The Volvo inflators were made by ZF/TRW and do not use ammonium nitrate. But the propellant can still deteriorate and explode with too much force.

Dealers will replace inflators with new ones. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
Oceanography company uses its Sail Drone to intercept Category 4 storm, Hurricane Sam.
Ocean drone intercepts Cat 4 hurricane for 1st time
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children

Latest News

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday,...
39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan