Sean Payton hopes Saints ‘get something’ from loss to Giants

New Orleans Saints/ New York Giants
New Orleans Saints/ New York Giants(Images by Robert T | Trent Spann)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints’ return to New Orleans looked promising midway through the third quarter, when the home team held a 21-10 lead. Six and a half minutes later, the game was tied.

Seventeen unanswered points from New York left the Saints searching for answers as they exited a stunned Superdome following an overtime loss.

The Giants exploded for 485 yards of offense - their first time posting over 400 yards all season. First, they struck with quick bursts of lightning in a bottle - their only two regulation touchdowns came on one-play drives, each a 50-plus yard score. At the end, they efficiently marched down the field - an 11-play drive to kick the game-tying field goal in the final minutes, and a 9-play scoring drive to ice the game in overtime.

After the loss, Jameis Winston vowed to be better to “put on a better show” for the fans. Safety Malcolm Jenkins said, “I know this was on the defense.” Sean Payton, on the other hand, certainly wasn’t happy - but looked ahead to how they can use the loss to get better.

“This game can be frustrating, challenging, all of those emotions. That’s why it feels good to win and feels this way when you lose,” Payton said. “There’s a ton of different things. I said to the guys, ‘we can’t get that game back. We’re 2-2. But let’s make sure we get something from that game.’ In this league, I don’t care who you’re playing. If anyone hangs around, they’re good enough to make plays. Eleven points went away quickly. It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, all those emotions.”

