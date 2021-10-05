WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms possible today. Not as bas as yesterday?

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many areas in South Mississippi yesterday received an estimated one inch of rain, with some isolated locations totaling over five inches. Today brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms thanks to a nearby stalling front. Rain amounts of mainly one to two inches will be possible today and flooding rain cannot be ruled out. But, for many of us, Tuesday should be an improvement from yesterday meaning fewer towns and communities will see rain and even those that do should be able to see several rain-free hours. Areas closer to the Alabama line like George and Jackson Counties could be rainier today and areas closer to the Louisiana line like Pearl River and Hancock Counties could be drier. Going into tomorrow, only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible. Then, we get a break from rain chances as a stretch of drier days begins on Thursday and continues into the weekend thanks to nearby high pressure. In the tropics, Sam and Victor have fallen apart and there are no threats to the Gulf for the next five days. There is a disturbance northeast of the Bahamas that is headed toward North Carolina with a low chance to become a depression or storm. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
Oceanography company uses its Sail Drone to intercept Category 4 storm, Hurricane Sam.
Ocean drone intercepts Cat 4 hurricane for 1st time
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms possible tonight
Showers and storms linger this evening. Drier weather is coming soon.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms likely today and tonight.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Downpours start the week. Flooding rain can’t be ruled out. Drier and sunnier later this week.