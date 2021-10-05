Scattered thunderstorms possible today. Not as bas as yesterday?

Many areas in South Mississippi yesterday received an estimated one inch of rain, with some isolated locations totaling over five inches. Today brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms thanks to a nearby stalling front. Rain amounts of mainly one to two inches will be possible today and flooding rain cannot be ruled out. But, for many of us, Tuesday should be an improvement from yesterday meaning fewer towns and communities will see rain and even those that do should be able to see several rain-free hours. Areas closer to the Alabama line like George and Jackson Counties could be rainier today and areas closer to the Louisiana line like Pearl River and Hancock Counties could be drier. Going into tomorrow, only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible. Then, we get a break from rain chances as a stretch of drier days begins on Thursday and continues into the weekend thanks to nearby high pressure. In the tropics, Sam and Victor have fallen apart and there are no threats to the Gulf for the next five days. There is a disturbance northeast of the Bahamas that is headed toward North Carolina with a low chance to become a depression or storm. Hurricane season ends on November 30.