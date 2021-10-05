Rapiscan Systems Classic set to return to Gulf Coast in 2022

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rapiscan Systems Classic will return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast once again in the spring. It marks the return of the PGA tour, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Tournament officials announced Tuesday that the event will return March 28-April 3. The 2022 PGA TOUR Champions event will be held Grand Bear Golf Club, a VICI Golf Club, featuring 78 of the top players on the Champions Tour.

Designed by World Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Nicklaus, Grand Bear Golf Club is located on the outskirts of the DeSoto National Forest in Saucier. In 2019, Golf Advisor ranked it as the second-best course in Mississippi, and the No. 10 “Best Course Layout” in the United States.

“We are proud to continue our title sponsorship with the PGA TOUR Champions and can’t wait to be back in Coastal Mississippi in March 2022,” said Ajay Mehra, President, Rapiscan Systems Cargo & Solutions Group, which is part of OSI Systems, Inc. “The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a wonderful showcase for our company to gather our partners and clients for an exciting week to enjoy great golf, host thought-provoking industry seminars, and of course, continue our record-breaking charitable support.”

Despite not hosting an official PGA TOUR Champions event for two years, the Rapiscan Systems Classic held a private charity pro-am tournament at MGM Resorts International’s Fallen Oak in May, with the goal of continuing its charitable mission in Coastal Mississippi. Since 2018, Rapiscan Systems has helped raise over $3.37 million for local charities through the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program.

Rapiscan will be hosting the Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport & Events Summit during tournament week where discussions on integrated inspection with the latest technology will be taking place around Coastal Mississippi.

“We are excited to be hosting these important discussions between US Federal, State and International leaders, technology companies and customers during tournament week,” Jonathan Fleming, President of S2 Global; sister company of Rapiscan Systems stated.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic generates over 1,000 hotel room nights every year, with spectators and volunteers traveling to Coastal Mississippi from more than 15 states and Canada to attend the event.

“We are thrilled that Rapiscan Systems has committed to support this first-class event for another year,” said Foundation Board President Jonathan Jones. “This golf tournament means a great deal to the local community, both in terms of its significant economic impact, but also the positive exposure the region receives through the nationally televised broadcast.”

The transition to Grand Bear Golf Club in 2022 will showcase another premier golf course in Coastal Mississippi. Stretching 7,204 yards from its championship tees and surrounded by towering pines, the Nicklaus design carves through natural cypress wetlands and winds along both the Little Biloxi and Big Biloxi Rivers.

“The team at Grand Bear cannot wait to welcome the best golfers on the PGA TOUR Champions to our beautiful facility next March,” said Jeffrey Krohn, Vice President of Golf Operations for VICI Golf. “We are confident our course will provide a firm test for the professionals while also creating a memorable tournament week for our members and the Coast community.”

For more information about the tournament, including details on how to watch the event, visit the official website.

