October Truck-A-Thon raises money for kids in need

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On a daily basis, and especially during the pandemic, truckers have kept commerce moving across the nation.

At Knight Transportation’s hub in Gulfport, drivers are keeping things going, and this month they’re also working to give back to the community through the company’s Truck-a-Thon.

Usually, Knight does a big golf tournament as their annual fundraiser, but this time the drivers and you are raising money for the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

“People can pledge money per mile driven for a certain truck driver. You could do a penny per mile or a half a penny per mile. You can also put a cap on it, like a penny per mile up to $50, anything like that. We’ll take any sort of donation for a good cause,” said terminal manager John Irwin.

To help out, you can go to Knight Transportation Gulfport’s Facebook page and either make a donation or sponsor a driver like Sharon Smith. The campaign runs through October.

“It’s giving back. It’s giving back for everything, and it’s just a good cause,” said Smith, a Gulfport resident who’s been driving trucks for three years. “I’m definitely running. If they give me load, I’m there. At least 2,000-2,500 miles a week, I’m there.”

