Margaritaville hosts ‘Cruise-In Block Party’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ drivers filed in and out of Margaritaville Resort throughout the day Tuesday for a Cruise-in Block Party.

Chief Marketing Officer Tessy Lambert said it was the largest turnout they have ever seen, with vehicles lining up in the parking lot around 6 a.m.

“Thirty years ago, we used to go to a show when we were kids, younger, and we always said, ‘Someday that’ll be us,’ and here we are today,” said cruiser Rick Diaz. “You know, it’s a dream to build these cars, and you see each car is unique to its owner, so that’s what makes them all different.”

That event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, free giveaways and a showcase of antique vehicles.

