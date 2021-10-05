Lawsuit blocking contruction of Biloxi pier dismissed in court

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A lawsuit filed to block the construction of a public pier in Biloxi has been dismissed in court this week.

Harrison County Chancery Court Judge Jennifer Schloegel, in a ruling filed Monday, said that Biloxi and Harrison County are within their rights to construct a public pier at Veterans Avenue without a tidelands lease from the Secretary of State.

“This is outstanding news for Biloxi and all the cities and counties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said. “This is about public access and enjoyment of the waterfront, and the cities and counties have been building piers, harbors and other amenities on the waterfront for more than a hundred years.”

The Secretary of State’s office had sued over a plan by Biloxi and Harrison County to lease property at Veterans Avenue to RW Development for construction of a municipal pier for public use. The lawsuit claimed a tidelands lease was required for the pier and that the office is in charge of the sand beach, not the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

A public pier had been at the Veterans Avenue site for years before being destroyed by a hurricane.

“The Court further finds that municipal piers and harbors have been constructed within the City for many decades without the requirement of a tidelands lease from the Secretary,” Schloegel wrote in her 19-page ruling. “The State has acquiesced for many decades in the use of these Tidelands for these higher public purposes without having or requiring a tidelands lease from the Secretary, and, accordingly, the State is estopped from asserting that a tidelands lease is now necessary to act in furtherance of the higher public purposes of the Trust.”

RW Development now plans to finalize the detailed design of the pier, create construction documents and begin the permitting process with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Under the terms of the lease RW has with the city and county, the company would be responsible for constructing and maintaining the public pier.

“We knew what we were doing was within our rights, and now it’s time to move forward,” Gilich said.

