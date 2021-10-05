How to rescue a sea turtle the right way

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An important reminder is coming from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport that when you catch a sea turtle while fishing, do not cut the line. Instead, call a rescue group.

Meet turtle number ALLT 21004.

She arrived at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies on Aug. 15.

She was caught by a fisherman in Alabama who did the right thing and called a local rescue group, which transferred the 110-pound loggerhead to IMMS.

“If you do catch a sea turtle, the most important thing is to not cut the line and try to catch it in the safest way possible and call your local stranding organization,” said Theresa Madrigal, stranding coordinator at IMMS.

This information is posted on local fishing piers and distributed by the Department of Marine Resources to people buying fishing licenses.

“There’s a lot of information out there for these fishermen, but it’s very important that we spread the word, both in Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, pretty much everywhere people can catch sea turtles,” Madrigal said.

The hooks can do serious damage.

“The large hooks can cause damage to the entire intestine, stomach, esophagus when going down, so what we try to do is remove them whenever possible and make sure the animal is safe,” said veterinarian Dr. Debra Moore.

This turtle was described as a multiple-offender. She was brought in with one hook in her mouth, but X-rays revealed other pieces of hooks inside the turtle from previous encounters with fishermen.

“We appreciate the fishermen for contacting us and allowing us to provide the medical care necessary, so it’s really good for us to have the opportunity to help save this turtle,” Moore said.

There will be additional procedures performed to remove the other pieces of hooks inside the turtle before she can be released back to the Gulf of Mexico.

