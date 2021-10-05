Harrison County supervisors mention breaking away from tourism board

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A discussion about the future of Coast tourism turned into name-calling and threats by Harrison County supervisors. Some supervisors are now saying Harrison County might pull out of the three-county tourism commission.

“What’s going to happen is one day the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County is going to make a motion to get out of it and do our own business,” Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner said at the end of Monday’s board meeting.

Tensions have been brewing for months inside the tourism commission. Since Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra announced his resignation, three other members of the tourism board followed suit. From Jackson County, Carla Todd and Clay Wagner have resigned, and Mark Henderson has resigned from Hancock County.

At this week’s board meeting, Harrison County Supervisor Rebecca Powers turned to name-calling when talking about two vocal supporters of Segarra.

“It’s just Mark Henderson and Ricky Matthews. That’s the problem. You’ve got two dumb dumbs making all this noise,” she said.

WLOX News Now reached out to each Harrison County supervisor to clarify the comments made at the meeting. None agreed to an on-camera interview, though several said they wanted to keep the three-county commission in its current form, with nine Harrison County members and three each from Jackson and Hancock counties.

Several supervisors also made it clear that Harrison County should remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to the tourism board.

“I think that was, you talk in terms of being on the offense, that’s the offense. We sit back and just let them keep punching, keep punching, and then we come out and say we’re going to go back to being Harrison County,” Supervisor Kent Jones said. “That’s the knockout blow.”

“That’s what I warned them about,” Ladner added. “Go ahead keep doing it and you’re going to lose what you’ve got now.”

