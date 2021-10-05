Former Shucker Corbin Burnes wins MLB ERA title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Shuckers in the show tend to stand out at one point or another - after all, there are 49 of them in the major leagues. But former ace Corbin Burnes stands atop the former Biloxi pitchers in ‘The Bigs,’ officially claiming the ERA title with an earned run average of 2.43 after Sunday’s action concluded.

Burnes is also the first pitcher in Brewers franchise history to win the title. Milwaukee will square off with the Braves for game one of the NLDS on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.