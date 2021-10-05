WLOX Careers
Former Shucker Corbin Burnes wins MLB ERA title

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Shuckers in the show tend to stand out at one point or another - after all, there are 49 of them in the major leagues. But former ace Corbin Burnes stands atop the former Biloxi pitchers in ‘The Bigs,’ officially claiming the ERA title with an earned run average of 2.43 after Sunday’s action concluded.

Burnes is also the first pitcher in Brewers franchise history to win the title. Milwaukee will square off with the Braves for game one of the NLDS on Friday.

