Drier today, but a few showers still possible

It’s shaping up to be pretty nice today! Many of us will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. A few showers may pop-up this afternoon, but it won’t be nearly as rainy as Monday.

Rain chances will stay lower tonight. It will be a little more refreshing in the morning with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s. More sunshine is expected Thursday through Sunday. We should end Cruisin’ The Coast with really nice weather! Highs will be in the mid 80s through the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

In the tropics, a disturbance near the Bahamas has a very low chance for development. Even if it does develop, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. There are no other threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.