Cruisin’ the River City reaches its largest turnout in six years

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers made their way to Moss Point Tuesday for the sixth year of Cruisin’ the River City. President of Moss Point Main Street Jeremy Boulware said this was the largest turnout the city has seen.

Live music meandered through Main Street as cruisers and spectators took over the River City. Several car clubs, couples, and families took a trip back in time, soaking in the view of nearly 500 classics.

“We’ve been married 44 years this week, in fact, tomorrow, and we’ve been doing this about 40 of those years,” said Norman Brown, a visitor from Florida.

Although the overall Cruisin’ the Coast event has been around for 25 years, people’s love and passion for antique cars started long before. Melesa said working alongside her dad fixing up his antique eventually rubbed off on her to one day have her own.

“So this is a 1986 C10,” she said. “It’s spotted dropped, lays on the ground, has a 350 engine. Most people don’t think a female would drive this until they look at the tag, and they’re like this is yours and I’m like yeah it is.”

For small businesses in Moss Point, many said this is the busiest time for them. Kaley Hye opened her nutrition drink shop, Hye-ly Flavored Nutrition, back in June and said cruising traffic nearly triples her daily sales.

“Usually we do probably 50 in a day and now we’ve already done that this morning,” she said.

While Cruisin’ the River City is just a one-day event, it gives cruisers the chance to travel the entire Gulf Coast as the week of cruising goes on.

