Cruisin’ the Coast drivers parade outside Armed Forces Retirement Home

‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ drivers thank Gulfport veterans
‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ drivers thank Gulfport veterans(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers took to the Armed Forces Retirement Home Tuesday for one very special parade.

It’s an event that takes place during Cruisin’ the Coast every year.

Drivers made their way through the facility, all to say thank you to our American heroes.

“This event brings back a lot of memories because I grew up in the ‘50s, and these cars are bringing back a lot of memories from the day back,” resident Anthony Langdon said. “My first car was a 1929 Ford Model A. I purchased it over in Davenport, Iowa. A farmer had it in a cornfield, and he took $25 for it.”

Langdon served in the Army for two decades as a Military Police Investigator, retiring in 1978.

“It makes me feel good, it really does,” he said. “I’m proud that these people, we got a lot of patriots still in this country, Even the way things are going today.”

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast!

