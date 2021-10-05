Harrison County employees hailed as heroes after saving man’s life

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The actions of two Harrison County employees are being credited with saving a person’s life over the summer.

July 14th started off like any other for Pat Jefferson and Greg Tisdale. The two county workers were traveling on County Farm Road to a job site when they saw a man lying on the ground in his front yard. Late the night before around 11pm, Jerry Gartman tripped and fell outside his home, unable to get up or call for help.

As the sun began to rise, Gartman faced an additional problem: the medication he takes causes him to burn quickly. He managed to roll 40 feet with a broken arm to find shade. That’s where Jefferson and Tisdale found him. The pair quickly jumped into action getting Gartman medical help.

Harrison County resident Jerry Gartman is alive and recovering after falling in his yard in July. (Submitted)

It’s help that the Gartman family is so very thankful was there.

“On behalf of the family, sincerely, thank you very much. You did save a life,” a family member told the employees Monday at the supervisors meeting.

At that meeting, the county board of supervisors recognized the two employees for their heroic actions.

”The board on behalf of the citizens of Harrison County do hereby extend its sincere appreciation to Pat Jefferson and Greg Tisdale for their heroic actions that were instrumental in preventing what otherwise what would have certainly been a Harrison County tragedy,” read Supervisor Rebecca Powers.

More than a dozen members of Gartman’s family were there to offer their appreciation to the two county workers, even taking them out for dinner at Salute’s afterward.

”It is very important,” said Gartman’s oldest son Jared. “We have family in Florida. I came down from Vicksburg to express my gratitude. So it was very important for us to meet these guys. Greg and Pat are wonderful individuals.”

Jerry Gartman is still in the hospital recovering after falling outside his home in July. Two AMR employees are credited with saving his life after finding him. (Submitted)

As for the patriarch of the family, Jerry Gartman is still in the hospital recovering but he remains in good spirits and very thankful to be alive.

“Right now, he is in Memorial Hospital and is in the great care of the staff at Memorial,” said Jared Gartman. “We’re fortunate that they are taking care of him like he needs to be.”

The pair were also presented a meritorious award at a supervisors meeting last month by AMR Deputy EMS Chief Charles Wise.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.