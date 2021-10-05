Annual Cruisin’ the Coast parade in Long Beach draws hundreds of classic cars

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Cloudy skies and a few showers didn’t slow down the fun in Long Beach on Monday evening. Hundreds of classic cars flooded the city for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast parade.

Drivers from across the nation lined up to show off their antique cars to the many people lining the road, eager to see the beautiful cars pass by.

Hundreds of classic cars, including this Chevelle, lined up Monday evening to parade down the streets of Long Beach. (WLOX)

John Cortes of Slidell was at the parade and said the atmosphere reminds him of carnival season.

“It’s almost like Mardi Gras, to be honest with you,” said Cortes. “We’re from the New Orleans area and we do Mardi Gras a lot, and it has that atmosphere, having the antique car and just being around the same kind of folks.”

Though the streets were still wet from the rain, cruisers pulled out their towels and dried there cars off, with many helping their fellow cruisers.

David Ladnier of Mobile said he enjoys the camaraderie that comes with Cruisin’ the Coast and being able to share his passion for classic cars with others. That includes talking with cruisers who have the same model car as him.

Both Ladnier and Cortes drive a 1964 Ford Galaxy.

Cortes says his car is almost completely original.

“Original air conditioning, all original interior and original engine. Everything is original on the car,” he said.

Driving in the Long Beach parade each year has become a Cruisin’ the Coast family tradition for Cortes. It’s something he did with his dad, who has since passed. Now, it’s a memory that keeps his father close each year.

“It was my father’s car and my father passed away five years ago, and I kind of kept the tradition going on, kept the car as is,” said Cortes. “I was more of a boat guy but my dad was really into cars, and I just kept it going, kept it as is. I bring my mother out here, my girlfriend, and we come every year.”

After the parade, hundreds hung around for a concert and block party.

A block party was held in Long Beach after the annual Cruisin' the Coast parade on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021. (WLOX)

The Cruisin’ fun continues Tuesday with a Salute to Veterans, a cruise-in at Margaritaville, Cruisin’ the River City in Moss Point, and the highly-anticipated flame-throwing competition at Islandview Casino in Gulfport.

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast!

