947 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 213 new cases and 13 new deaths reported Tuesday
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,561 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

Of the new cases, 213 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (67), Jackson County (68), Pearl River County (42), Hancock County (27), George County (6), and Stone County (3).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George482977689
Hancock76321247215
Harrison33,68651853177
Jackson24,06236528341
Pearl River930123521042
Stone3552638714

Statewide, 61 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Of those, 11 occurred between Sept. 16 and Oct. 2, including in Harrison County (2) and Pearl River County (1). An additional 50 deaths that occurred between Aug. 20 and Sept. 29 were identified through death certificate reports, including in George County (1), Hancock County (1), Harrison County (3), Jackson County (1), Pearl River County (3), and Stone County (1).

As of Oct. 4 at 3pm, there have been a total of 491,724 cases and 9,749 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 3, there were 425 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 163 were in the ICU and 103 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

