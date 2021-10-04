WLOX Careers
Wet start to the week. Drier and sunnier later this week.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely today and tomorrow as a slow-moving front approaches from the west. This front may stall nearby on Wednesday, based on the latest information. If the front stalls, that could limit how much of a drop in humidity we see. Generally, high pressure should arrive during the second half of this week helping our pattern to clear up with dry sunny weather which should linger into the upcoming weekend. In the tropics, Sam and Victor way out in the Atlantic remain no concern to the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, there are still zero tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

