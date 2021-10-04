Scattered showers and storms today

It’s a dreary day with some cloud cover sticking around. A cold front is slowly approaching us today. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and last through the evening. Some heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Showers and storms may linger tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. This front sticking around on Tuesday will help more showers and storms pop-up. Highs will be in the low 80s. Slightly drier air will move in by Wednesday, and we only expect isolated showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday will be drier and mostly sunny. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s.

Hurricane Sam is racing through the North Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken through the week. It is not a threat to the U.S. Tropical Depression Victor has diminished in the Central Atlantic. There is another disturbance near the Bahamas that will move northwest near Florida. It has a very low chance for development. Even if it does develop, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

