WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sam Burns wins 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf...
Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sam Burns now has two PGA Tour titles this year. Burns tore up the back nine with four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

That carried him to a 67 and gave him a one-shot win over Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Burns really pulled away over three holes. He made a 15-foot birdie, followed by a two-putt birdie from 15 feet and then a tap-in birdie.

Watney shot 65 and had his best finish in more than three years. Young is a rookie who held his own and shot 68.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
A Gulf Coast native, who served as a federal magistrate judge for over seven years passed away...
Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo dies after battling pancreatic cancer
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
Authorities say the missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia was safely located.
UPDATE: Missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia found safe

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,561 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths...
1,561 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Raincoats at the ready for Monday. Weather should be much nicer later this week. Click and...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 acts at 20 New Orleans music venues, including Tipitina's...
NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest
Side by side, old, new and exotic cars welcomed cruisers to Hardy Court in Gulfport to kick off...
South Mississippi car enthusiasts reflect on 25 years of Cruisin’ the Coast
The Gulfport Art Center took advantage of the crowds from Cruisin' the Coast to raise some...
Gulfport art gallery draws in cruisers with unique creations, sidewalk sale