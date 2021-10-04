WLOX Careers
Rains did not stop Crusin’ fun in Gulfport

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a muggy Monday at Crusin’ Central in Centennial Plaza with mud puddles and rain greeting hundreds, if not thousands, of classic and antique cars.

“The showers came down pretty good,” Gulfport resident James Brock said.

However, a little bad weather didn’t damper cruisers’ moods, with people lined up for their registration packets or to see the line of cars pile in.

“Oh it’s been fun,” Gulfport resident Lquitha Brock said. “It’s great to see all the people coming into the Gulf Coast, all of the nice cars coming in.”

This year’s Cruisin’ is more special for the Brocks. The couple is showing off a family car that used to be owned by James’s father. It’s their first year ever registering for the event, and they are eager to get some pointers throughout the weeklong festival.

“We’re out here to enjoy everything, show it off a little bit. Get some improvements and see what everyone else has, some of the great work that a lot of people are doing to their cars and trucks,” James said.

Regulars, like Gulfport resident Rich Kopp, are also making their annual trips to Cruisin’ Central. Kopp has only missed three years in the festival’s 25-year history. He said the event is like a nostalgic scavenger hunt for car enthusiasts.

“It’s the beauty of the cars,” he said. “When (enthusiasts) were growing up, they had a specific car they loved so that’s what they come down here looking for.”

With the weather improving for the rest of the week, cruisers are eager to see what else is in store.

“Everybody is going to try to meet and get all the places. We know we are going to have a good time wherever we go,” James said.

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast!

