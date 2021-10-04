Port of Gulfport locates insect larvae in pineapple shipment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists discovered a butterfly larvae pest while inspecting a container of pineapples from Costa Rica.

The larvae were discovered while conducting inspections at the Port of Gulfport. Due to the potential impact on U.S. agriculture, the shipment of pineapples, worth $15,000, was destroyed.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service officially identified the larvae as Ancyluris jurgensenii jurgensenii, a reportable and actionable pest. Larvae of this animal family have been known to feed on many plants including pineapples, legumes, sunflowers, and ginger. Their typical habitat is the Amazonian tropical rainforest.

“These butterflies, while they may be attractive to the eye, have no place in the Gulf Coast or United States and their introduction could lead to unpredictable results in our ecosystem,” said Anthony Acrey, Area Port Director of Mobile. “This interception illustrates one of the many hats CBP wears and highlights the diligent work CBP agriculture specialists do on a daily basis to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission, which is vital in preventing foreign pests from establishing in the United States. Pests that are not known to occur in the U.S. may be detrimental to the nation’s agriculture industry.

CBP agriculture specialists inspect tens of thousands of international air passengers and air and sea cargo being imported to the United States.

During a typical day last year, agriculture specialists across the nation seized 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.

