WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — All civilians who work for the Defense Department and the military services must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22, under new guidelines released Monday.

A memo signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on Friday said the new mandate is in line with the presidential directive issued last month requiring federal agencies to implement vaccine requirements.

“Vaccinating (department) civilian employees against COVID-19 will save lives and allow for the defense of our Nation,” said Hicks. “Thank you for your focus on this critical mission.”

The memo lays out a schedule for the two-shot and one-shot vaccines.

The Pentagon earlier this year required all members of the military to get vaccines, and each service set up its own dates for the active duty and reserves to comply with the mandate. Those getting the FDA approved Pfizer vaccine must get their first doze by Oct. 18, and their second dose by Nov. 8. Those getting the Moderna vaccine must get their first dose by Oct. 11 and their second dose by Nov. 8. And those getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine must get vaccinated by Nov. 8.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot, or after the single Johnson and Johnson shot. The Moderna and J&J vaccines are authorized for emergency use.

The memo says those who had COVID-19 infections are “not considered fully vaccinated” for the purposes of the mandate.

Each of the military services released its own deadlines for their personnel to get the vaccines. Army active-duty soldiers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15, and Army Reserve and National Guard by June 30, 2022.

Navy active-duty must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, and Navy Reserve by Dec. 28. The Marine Corp has similar dates at the end of November for active duty and the end of December for Reserves.

Active-duty members of the Air Force and Space Force must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 2, and Guard and Reserve personnel by Dec. 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
A Gulf Coast native, who served as a federal magistrate judge for over seven years passed away...
Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo dies after battling pancreatic cancer
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer

Latest News

The first 600 registered cars at Cruisin' the Coast are allowed to participate in the annual...
LIVE REPORT: Cruisers ready to parade in Long Beach
Will it stand, or will it go? That question remains unanswered after more debate about the...
Debate continues on Confederate monument’s future
President tries to sell multi-trillion dollar agenda in Michigan
President tries to sell multi-trillion dollar agenda in Michigan
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Cruisin' the Coast
Rains did not stop Crusin’ fun in Gulfport