NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest

NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 acts at 20 New Orleans music venues, including Tipitina's...
NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 acts at 20 New Orleans music venues, including Tipitina's shown in this file photo, from Oct. 7-17.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to fill the void left by the cancelation of the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, nearly two dozen city music venues have partnered on a new branded series to give audiences, nightclubs and local musicians a 10-day boost this month.

NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 live performances from Oct. 7-17, at venues that will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Anyone entering the venues must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Participating venues include:

  • Buffa’s Bar
  • Café Istanbul
  • Café Negril
  • Carnaval Lounge
  • Civic Theatre
  • d.b.a.
  • Gasa Gasa
  • Hi-Ho Lounge
  • Howlin’ Wolf
  • Joy Theater
  • Mid City Lanes Rock ‘n’ Bowl
  • NOLA Brewing Company
  • Preservation Hall
  • Republic NOLA
  • Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
  • The Broadside
  • The Maison
  • The Metropolitan
  • The Starlight
  • Three Keys
  • Tipitina’s
  • Voodoo Two Lounge
  • Zony Mash Beer Project

For more information, performance schedules and to purchase tickets, visit here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

