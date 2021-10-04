Gulfport Art Gallery strives to keep art alive during the peak of Cruisin’ weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One non-profit took advantage of the crowd in downtown Gulfport Sunday. The Gulfport Art Center participated in Cruisin’ but in its own way, setting up shop outside the gallery with hopes to draw people in.

“Lemonade, ice-cold,” yelled Caroline Crocker.

Just like the old days, lemonade was for sale on a scorching hot day to raise money for a good cause. During a busy weekend, the Gulfport Art Center decided a yard sale would help draw the community to the gallery to keep it up and running.

“You know it takes the support of your community,” said Glennis Crowell.

In the heart of downtown Gulfport, cruisers and spectators crowded the streets. Many were sold on the deal of the $2 lemonade. Others ventured into the gallery to find some unique items and paintings.

“Some of our artists have offered special bargains and all on their artwork during Cruisin,” said Crocker. “Hopefully so some of the people that are here can take some of Mississippi art home with them,” she said.

Caroline Crocker and Glennis Crowell, both co-presidents of the artist council, said fundraisers like this are the means to keeping the art center open and hosting events.

“So we do events with children that help expose them to the arts because children are so creative and you got to nurture that at a young age,” Crowell said. “So it’s important to us about what we do.”

Both Crowell and Crocker agree it’s their job to keep the art in the community alive.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.