WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram, other apps down

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook, Instagram and many other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Facebook, Instagram and other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Amazon, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are also down.

There was no word on the possible cause of the outage or if they are all related somehow, though Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all owned by Facebook.

The outages involving the Facebook-affiliated apps appear to be major.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
A Gulf Coast native, who served as a federal magistrate judge for over seven years passed away...
Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo dies after battling pancreatic cancer
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
Authorities say the missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia was safely located.
UPDATE: Missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia found safe

Latest News

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated
A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home