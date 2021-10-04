WLOX Careers
Debate continues on Confederate monument’s future

By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Will it stand, or will it go? That question remains unanswered after more debate about the Confederate monument that sits outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport.

Both sides of the issue were discussed at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Jeffery Hulum, III and Wallace Mason both spoke for three minutes about the pros and cons of moving the statue that’s been in place since 1911.

“When it was dedicated in 1911, it was dedicated in memory of the Confederate dead. On the monument, that’s what it states. The Confederate battle flag is a soldier’s flag. That’s what it was in 1862, and that’s what it is now,” Mason said.

“You shouldn’t take someone’s heritage away from them because some people think it’s hate, but we have to make sure it’s in the right place because this is a place of justice. No one should feel inferior when they’re coming into a place seeking justice,” Hulum III said.

The board took the comments under advisement. There’s no word if or when a decision will be made on whether the monument stays or goes.

