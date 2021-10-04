Day 2 of View the Cruise underway in downtown Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The second day of View the Cruise was underway in Downtown Gulfport. It’s Gulfport Main Street’s 12th annual event ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast.

They say it brings more than 20,000 visitors to the area every year. One, after another, antique vehicles filled the streets of downtown Gulfport.

“It’s just a great time. My daughter says it’s spring break for old men,” said Bay St. Louis cruiser Mike Richardson.

Richardson hit the block at 6 a.m., to park his 1972 GMC pickup truck. He’s not only been to every Cruisin’ the Coast, but he’s also attended every View the Cruise since the start.

12th Annual View the Cruise. Join us October 2 & 3 and make some memories in downtown Gulfport! Posted by View the Cruise on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

It started out to be just an extra thing to do the day before Cruisin’ started, but now it’s turned into, I think a couple years ago, it’s actually a sanctioned event with Cruisin’. It’s the start of Cruisin’. And it’s turned out to be a great event,” said Richardson.

“Don’t come if you don’t want to come back because you’ll like it so much that you’ll be coming back,” said South Carolina cruiser

Simmons and his wife are from Spartanburg, South Carolina. The two make the 600-mile journey to the event every year, cruisin’ each one except the first.

The second day of ‘View the Cruise’ is underway in Downtown Gulfport. It’s Gulfport Main Street’s 12th annual event ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast. (WLOX)

“This gives you a chance to see cars from another part of the country,” said Simmons.

People from all over can enjoy more than 25 restaurants, several South Mississippi shops and live music throughout the day. All in addition to this classic parade of cars. Cruiser Michael Allen sports a 1973 Mustang convertible with the original 351 Cleveland engine.

“It’s fun just meeting people, talking to people from all over the country, seeing what they’ve got, seeing what they’ve done to theirs, things I might be able to do to mine and things like that,” said Allen. “The food is great. Like I say, the people are great.”

“This is the 25th year, and we’ve been to all 25,” said Louisiana cruisers Ally McCahill, Brenda and Joe Doran.

This year, Brenda and Joe and granddaughter Ally traveled from Madisonville, Louisiana with the 1953 Chevrolet Bellaire Sports car.

The second day of ‘View the Cruise’ is underway in Downtown Gulfport. It’s Gulfport Main Street’s 12th annual event ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast. (WLOX)

“My sons built this car a few years back for me when I was sick,” said Joe.

He said the vehicle was totally damaged by Hurricane Katrina. He and his two sons rebuilt it from scratch. This time adding a special stereo system for the joy ride. In Gulfport, Amber Spradley, WLOX News Now.

Last night’s Sunset Concert in Downtown Gulfport was canceled due to the weather. Organizers said that it’s rescheduled for this Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.