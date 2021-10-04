Cruisers line Highway 90 eager to see classic cars

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic cars, RVs, tents and people are lining Highway 90 in Biloxi as Cruisin’ the Coast rolls through town for the event’s 25th anniversary celebration.

For those who attend the event each year, as well as those who are here for the first time, it’s all about the cars and the camraderie.

“I love cars. I love old cars, I love seeing the cars, I love the car colors,” said Louisiana resident Christine Leatherman.

Her love of cars came before she could even drive.

“Since I was a little girl, my daddy always had cars so I’ve always loved old cars,” she said.

Even though she lives a few hours away in Baton Rouge, she said being back for Cruisin’ the Coast feels like home.

“It’s cars that you’ll never see now in 2021. When I see pictures of the cars that he had and then I look at the cars now in 2021, I’m like, ‘Wow it’s totally different,” said Leatherman.

This year, Leatherman is driving alongside the beauties rolling down Highway 90 in her own metal machine.

““This year, I decided to bring my personal car. Her name is Hershey. She’s a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am,” said Leatherman, showing off her car before pointing to her custom shirt and jewelry, all of which have the same gold logo as Hershey’s hood.

Christine Leatherman of Baton Rouge shows off her brown and gold 1978 Pontiac Trans Am named Hershey. Leatherman is one of thousands in South Mississippi this week for the 25th anniversary of Cruisin' the Coast. (WLOX)

The classic cars may be what initially draws everyone to the Mississippi Gulf Coast each October but it’s the relationships they form while visiting that brings them back each year.

“We have a lot of friends that we don’t get to see but at Cruisin’ the Coast,” said Jerry Bennett.

“-And they’re all from here but everyone is busy working,” added his wife Linda Bennett.

Seeing the difference from classic cars compared to today’s models makes car lovers appreciate them even more.

“People put so much time and effort into making something old beautiful, it’s almost like art,” said Louisiana resident Rebecca Walter.

It’s a form of art that continues to rise each year in value.

“I’ve owned it for 51 years and it’s a never-ending project,” said Picayune resident Terry Bond.

Cruisin’ the Coast runs through the rest of the week.

“If you’re not at Cruisin the Coast events now, there’s still time,” encouraged Leatherman. “You have the rest of this week to see beautiful, beautiful cars.”

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year's Cruisin' the Coast!

